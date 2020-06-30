All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1304 W 2nd St
1304 W 2nd St

1304 West 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1304 West 2nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
elevator
yoga
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
yoga
Luxury Studio Apartment located Downtown Los Angeles This is 1 month for $2,000. Mins from all the Downtown Action and its just 1.2 Miles from the Dodger Stadium. Near freeways. Has separate sections that comfortably fits a queen size bed on either side. Full kitchen,
washer and dryer in Home. Access to Gym, Yoga Room, Business Center, Computer Room, Community Room, Pool & Spa, BBQ Lounge, 1 space available in parking garage.
Amenities:
Elevator
Computer Room
Washer/Dryer
Free Parking
Garage
Internet
Hot Tub
Pool
Gym
BBQ Area
Mins away 4rm all the Downtown Action.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 W 2nd St have any available units?
1304 W 2nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 W 2nd St have?
Some of 1304 W 2nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 W 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1304 W 2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 W 2nd St pet-friendly?
No, 1304 W 2nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1304 W 2nd St offer parking?
Yes, 1304 W 2nd St offers parking.
Does 1304 W 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1304 W 2nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 W 2nd St have a pool?
Yes, 1304 W 2nd St has a pool.
Does 1304 W 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 1304 W 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 W 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 W 2nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

