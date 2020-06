12760 Oxnard Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

LARGE CHARMING ONE BEDROOM IN VALLEY VILLAGE - ADJACENT SHERMAN OAKS, LOCATED NEAR ALL MAJOR STUDIOS , I, E, WARNER BROS, DISNEY AND NBC, -COMCAST AND SHOPPING AS WELL AS FREEWAYS -SPACIOUS ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT - LIKE A PRIVATE HOUSE IN COURT YARD SETTING - FRESHLY PAINTED AND CLEAN - REAL USED BRICK PATIO AND SEPARATE PRIVATE USED BRICK PATIO - 20 FEET BY 10 FEET, GREAT FOR OR BAR BE QUES OR ENTERTAINING CARPETING THROUGHOUT THE UNIT - TILED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM . HIGH CEILINGS THROUGHOUT THE UNIT WITH A CEILING FAN.,AIR CONDITION IN LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOM - REFRIGERATOR, AND STOVE IN KITCHEN - BEDROOM IS SPACIOUS AS WELL - UNIT HAS PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE - LAUNDRY ON SITE AND ONE SMALL PARKING SPACE WITH STORAGE, SMALL PET OK DOG OR CAT - MUST HAVE EXCELLENT CREDIT AND INCOME VERIFICATION - INCLUDES WATER AND GARDNER - AVAILABLE NOW!