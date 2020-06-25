All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
12759 Oxnard Street
Last updated June 18 2019 at 6:05 PM

12759 Oxnard Street

12759 Oxnard Street · No Longer Available
Location

12759 Oxnard Street, Los Angeles, CA 91606
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking for a lease? Look no further! This corner front house offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, recently renovated with brand new kitchen, stainless steel appliances includes stove and dishwasher, breakfast nook in the kitchen. Wood floors and recessed lighting. Great size living room with plenty of natural light, fire place and dining area. Gated front yard and small patio area in the rear. conveniently located near shops, Valley Village, Studio City with easy access to 170 and 101 freeways.small pets considered. Must submit photo including weight/breed for pre-approval of all pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12759 Oxnard Street have any available units?
12759 Oxnard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12759 Oxnard Street have?
Some of 12759 Oxnard Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12759 Oxnard Street currently offering any rent specials?
12759 Oxnard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12759 Oxnard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12759 Oxnard Street is pet friendly.
Does 12759 Oxnard Street offer parking?
No, 12759 Oxnard Street does not offer parking.
Does 12759 Oxnard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12759 Oxnard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12759 Oxnard Street have a pool?
No, 12759 Oxnard Street does not have a pool.
Does 12759 Oxnard Street have accessible units?
No, 12759 Oxnard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12759 Oxnard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12759 Oxnard Street has units with dishwashers.
