12759 Oxnard Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking for a lease? Look no further! This corner front house offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, recently renovated with brand new kitchen, stainless steel appliances includes stove and dishwasher, breakfast nook in the kitchen. Wood floors and recessed lighting. Great size living room with plenty of natural light, fire place and dining area. Gated front yard and small patio area in the rear. conveniently located near shops, Valley Village, Studio City with easy access to 170 and 101 freeways.small pets considered. Must submit photo including weight/breed for pre-approval of all pets.