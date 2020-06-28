All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

12751 Magnolia Blvd

12751 Magnolia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12751 Magnolia Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
A gated haven in Magnolia Blvd has opened its doors for you. -
This beautiful 3 bedroom and 4 baths house offer an open floor plan with a wonderful wall of glass leading you out to this serene and spacious backyard with a lovely carpet of grass. Entertaining guest? No worries you got a large living room and a concrete area to receive guest it also has a small pond with a waterfall. You also got a superb kitchen from the huge island that has plenty of seats to the double sinks, double dishwashers, double ovens, and a full-size refrigerator and full-size freezer. There's more the Masters Bedroom has a custom-built walk-in closet and its bathroom has a jetted tub, large shower, and sound system. Not just that each room also has its private bathroom. Look no more, don't miss this chance to stay at this Magnificent Home. Contact us now!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5101918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12751 Magnolia Blvd have any available units?
12751 Magnolia Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12751 Magnolia Blvd have?
Some of 12751 Magnolia Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12751 Magnolia Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
12751 Magnolia Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12751 Magnolia Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12751 Magnolia Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 12751 Magnolia Blvd offer parking?
No, 12751 Magnolia Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 12751 Magnolia Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12751 Magnolia Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12751 Magnolia Blvd have a pool?
No, 12751 Magnolia Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 12751 Magnolia Blvd have accessible units?
No, 12751 Magnolia Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 12751 Magnolia Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12751 Magnolia Blvd has units with dishwashers.
