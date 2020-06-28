12751 Magnolia Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

A gated haven in Magnolia Blvd has opened its doors for you. -

This beautiful 3 bedroom and 4 baths house offer an open floor plan with a wonderful wall of glass leading you out to this serene and spacious backyard with a lovely carpet of grass. Entertaining guest? No worries you got a large living room and a concrete area to receive guest it also has a small pond with a waterfall. You also got a superb kitchen from the huge island that has plenty of seats to the double sinks, double dishwashers, double ovens, and a full-size refrigerator and full-size freezer. There's more the Masters Bedroom has a custom-built walk-in closet and its bathroom has a jetted tub, large shower, and sound system. Not just that each room also has its private bathroom. Look no more, don't miss this chance to stay at this Magnificent Home. Contact us now!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5101918)