Last updated January 14 2020 at 2:58 AM

12744 Welby Way

12744 Welby Way · No Longer Available
Location

12744 Welby Way, Los Angeles, CA 91606
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful single-story gated house with attached 2 car garage that offers 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Laminate floors and recessed lights throughout with a lovely kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your backyard and large front yard ideal for entertaining guests or BBQ. Washer and dryer conveniently located inside the house. Lots of fruit trees in the backyard and plenty of driveway parking available for guests. Centrally located near freeways, shops and entertainment in a tranquil North Hollywood neighborhood. Stop by and make it yours today! Pets are welcome!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12744 Welby Way have any available units?
12744 Welby Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12744 Welby Way have?
Some of 12744 Welby Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12744 Welby Way currently offering any rent specials?
12744 Welby Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12744 Welby Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12744 Welby Way is pet friendly.
Does 12744 Welby Way offer parking?
Yes, 12744 Welby Way offers parking.
Does 12744 Welby Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12744 Welby Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12744 Welby Way have a pool?
No, 12744 Welby Way does not have a pool.
Does 12744 Welby Way have accessible units?
No, 12744 Welby Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12744 Welby Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12744 Welby Way does not have units with dishwashers.

