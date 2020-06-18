12744 Welby Way

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful single-story gated house with attached 2 car garage that offers 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Laminate floors and recessed lights throughout with a lovely kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your backyard and large front yard ideal for entertaining guests or BBQ. Washer and dryer conveniently located inside the house. Lots of fruit trees in the backyard and plenty of driveway parking available for guests. Centrally located near freeways, shops and entertainment in a tranquil North Hollywood neighborhood. Stop by and make it yours today! Pets are welcome!!