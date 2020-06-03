12741 KLING Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Contemporary ranch style home in Studio City! Located in the prime Beeman Park neighborhood, extremely close to all that Studio City has to offer. Walk through the inviting double door entryway leading you into a spacious, marble floor foyer and a bright oversized great room with high ceilings. Beautiful wood floors lead you to a fireplace and dual windowed doors that open to the large backyard, subtly blending indoor lounging with outdoor entertaining. The formal dining room flows into the great room with the same wood floors. The cooks' kitchen includes granite countertops throughout, complimenting the marble floors lining the kitchen area. An oversized center island with a chef's dream prepping station coincides with the stainless steel Viking appliances and generous walk-in pantry. The home offers four spacious bedrooms including a master with high ceilings and a private junior master suite located on the opposite side of the home. Home will be leased unfurnished.