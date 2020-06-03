All apartments in Los Angeles
12741 KLING Street

12741 Kling Street · No Longer Available
Location

12741 Kling Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Contemporary ranch style home in Studio City! Located in the prime Beeman Park neighborhood, extremely close to all that Studio City has to offer. Walk through the inviting double door entryway leading you into a spacious, marble floor foyer and a bright oversized great room with high ceilings. Beautiful wood floors lead you to a fireplace and dual windowed doors that open to the large backyard, subtly blending indoor lounging with outdoor entertaining. The formal dining room flows into the great room with the same wood floors. The cooks' kitchen includes granite countertops throughout, complimenting the marble floors lining the kitchen area. An oversized center island with a chef's dream prepping station coincides with the stainless steel Viking appliances and generous walk-in pantry. The home offers four spacious bedrooms including a master with high ceilings and a private junior master suite located on the opposite side of the home. Home will be leased unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12741 KLING Street have any available units?
12741 KLING Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12741 KLING Street have?
Some of 12741 KLING Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12741 KLING Street currently offering any rent specials?
12741 KLING Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12741 KLING Street pet-friendly?
No, 12741 KLING Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12741 KLING Street offer parking?
Yes, 12741 KLING Street does offer parking.
Does 12741 KLING Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12741 KLING Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12741 KLING Street have a pool?
Yes, 12741 KLING Street has a pool.
Does 12741 KLING Street have accessible units?
No, 12741 KLING Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12741 KLING Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12741 KLING Street has units with dishwashers.
