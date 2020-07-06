All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

1273 1/2 Devon Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Beautiful Two Bedroom Apartment. - Property Id: 175312

BRIGHT AND COMFORTABLE 2 bedroom, 1 bath, lower floor. Spacious layout, good-size bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout unit, lots of light, away from street.
Ceiling fan in bedroom and dining area.
Washer and Dryer in unit.
Landlord pays for water and trash.
QUIET BUILDING and quiet street. Only eight units. VERY CLOSE to shops, restaurants, Century City mall, parks, museums, recreational center, and business areas on the Westside.
Easy access to 405/10 freeways and major LA streets. About 1.5 miles from UCLA, 2 miles from Beverly Hills, 5 miles from beach.
One-year minimum lease. Due at signing/move-in: First month's rent + security deposit equal to one month's rent + deposit for pet (if applicable).
PETS WELCOMED WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT OF $500.
Please contact Linda for viewing at (310) 271-5866.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/175312p
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1273 1/2 Devon Ave have any available units?
1273 1/2 Devon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1273 1/2 Devon Ave have?
Some of 1273 1/2 Devon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1273 1/2 Devon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1273 1/2 Devon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1273 1/2 Devon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1273 1/2 Devon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1273 1/2 Devon Ave offer parking?
No, 1273 1/2 Devon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1273 1/2 Devon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1273 1/2 Devon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1273 1/2 Devon Ave have a pool?
No, 1273 1/2 Devon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1273 1/2 Devon Ave have accessible units?
No, 1273 1/2 Devon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1273 1/2 Devon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1273 1/2 Devon Ave has units with dishwashers.

