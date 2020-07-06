1273 1/2 Devon Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful Two Bedroom Apartment. - Property Id: 175312



BRIGHT AND COMFORTABLE 2 bedroom, 1 bath, lower floor. Spacious layout, good-size bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout unit, lots of light, away from street.

Ceiling fan in bedroom and dining area.

Washer and Dryer in unit.

Landlord pays for water and trash.

QUIET BUILDING and quiet street. Only eight units. VERY CLOSE to shops, restaurants, Century City mall, parks, museums, recreational center, and business areas on the Westside.

Easy access to 405/10 freeways and major LA streets. About 1.5 miles from UCLA, 2 miles from Beverly Hills, 5 miles from beach.

One-year minimum lease. Due at signing/move-in: First month's rent + security deposit equal to one month's rent + deposit for pet (if applicable).

PETS WELCOMED WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT OF $500.

Please contact Linda for viewing at (310) 271-5866.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/175312p

