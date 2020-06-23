All apartments in Los Angeles
12701 Milbank St
Last updated June 23 2019 at 9:46 AM

12701 Milbank St

12701 Milbank Street · No Longer Available
Location

12701 Milbank Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Prime Pocket of Studio City Across from Studio City Recreation Center - House has great curb appeal, Prime Pocket of Studio City, Find yourself in an oversized living room and dining area, with a large stone fireplace and refinished wood floors, Tile in Kitchen and Bath, The eat in kitchen offers new counters, stainless Steel appliances, all new light fixtures including recessed lights a separate laundry area access to the side driveway, A lot of Natural light, Garage is perfect for an artist or a office, long driveway with two new wood gates, Two steps from Studio City Recreation Center.

(RLNE4637935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12701 Milbank St have any available units?
12701 Milbank St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12701 Milbank St have?
Some of 12701 Milbank St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12701 Milbank St currently offering any rent specials?
12701 Milbank St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12701 Milbank St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12701 Milbank St is pet friendly.
Does 12701 Milbank St offer parking?
Yes, 12701 Milbank St does offer parking.
Does 12701 Milbank St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12701 Milbank St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12701 Milbank St have a pool?
No, 12701 Milbank St does not have a pool.
Does 12701 Milbank St have accessible units?
No, 12701 Milbank St does not have accessible units.
Does 12701 Milbank St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12701 Milbank St does not have units with dishwashers.
