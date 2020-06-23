12701 Milbank St

Amenities
Prime Pocket of Studio City Across from Studio City Recreation Center - House has great curb appeal, Prime Pocket of Studio City, Find yourself in an oversized living room and dining area, with a large stone fireplace and refinished wood floors, Tile in Kitchen and Bath, The eat in kitchen offers new counters, stainless Steel appliances, all new light fixtures including recessed lights a separate laundry area access to the side driveway, A lot of Natural light, Garage is perfect for an artist or a office, long driveway with two new wood gates, Two steps from Studio City Recreation Center.
(RLNE4637935)