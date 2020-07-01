All apartments in Los Angeles
12655 BLUFF CREEK Drive
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:57 PM

12655 BLUFF CREEK Drive

12655 Bluff Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12655 Bluff Creek Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath condo and only a Short Walk to Everything Playa Vista has to offer! Step into an Open Kitchen with all Stainless Steel appliances and a space that flows out into the Living Area making it great for Entertaining. Enjoy the Outdoor Space and relax on a balcony with Peek-a-Boo Hill Views. Perks also include access to Playa Vista amenities including: Pool/Spa, Fitness Center, BBQ area, Beach Shuttle and much more! Includes an in-unit Washer and Dryer In-Unit and 2 Parking Spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12655 BLUFF CREEK Drive have any available units?
12655 BLUFF CREEK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12655 BLUFF CREEK Drive have?
Some of 12655 BLUFF CREEK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12655 BLUFF CREEK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12655 BLUFF CREEK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12655 BLUFF CREEK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12655 BLUFF CREEK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12655 BLUFF CREEK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12655 BLUFF CREEK Drive offers parking.
Does 12655 BLUFF CREEK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12655 BLUFF CREEK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12655 BLUFF CREEK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12655 BLUFF CREEK Drive has a pool.
Does 12655 BLUFF CREEK Drive have accessible units?
No, 12655 BLUFF CREEK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12655 BLUFF CREEK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12655 BLUFF CREEK Drive has units with dishwashers.

