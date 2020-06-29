All apartments in Los Angeles
1265 West Blvd
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

1265 West Blvd

1265 West Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1265 West Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
About Our Community:
Good neighborhood with many stores and shoppes nearby. Chinese, Mexican, American restaurants located down the road on Pico Blvd! Across the street from the Park - great area to walk your dog! Chipotle, Wingstop, Yogurtland, Petsmart, Smart & Final, Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America within a 2 minute walk. Pre schools and elementary schools around the corner as well.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368

About the Unit:
- Hardwood Flooring
- Bright Natural Light Throughout
- Large Windows
- Stove and Fridge Included
- Closet Space
- Centrally Located
- Laundry On Site
- Parking Included!

Details/Logistics:
Lease Length: 12 Month
Monthly Rent: $1,795.00
Security Deposit: $1,795.00 OAC
Pet Deposit: $300.00
Dogs & Cats are Welcome!
Application Fee: $35 per application
Owner Paid Utilities: Water & Trash
Parking: Parking Included

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368

(RLNE5164304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1265 West Blvd have any available units?
1265 West Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1265 West Blvd have?
Some of 1265 West Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1265 West Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1265 West Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1265 West Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1265 West Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1265 West Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1265 West Blvd offers parking.
Does 1265 West Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1265 West Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1265 West Blvd have a pool?
No, 1265 West Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1265 West Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1265 West Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1265 West Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1265 West Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
