1265 West Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

About Our Community:

Good neighborhood with many stores and shoppes nearby. Chinese, Mexican, American restaurants located down the road on Pico Blvd! Across the street from the Park - great area to walk your dog! Chipotle, Wingstop, Yogurtland, Petsmart, Smart & Final, Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America within a 2 minute walk. Pre schools and elementary schools around the corner as well.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368



About the Unit:

- Hardwood Flooring

- Bright Natural Light Throughout

- Large Windows

- Stove and Fridge Included

- Closet Space

- Centrally Located

- Laundry On Site

- Parking Included!



Details/Logistics:

Lease Length: 12 Month

Monthly Rent: $1,795.00

Security Deposit: $1,795.00 OAC

Pet Deposit: $300.00

Dogs & Cats are Welcome!

Application Fee: $35 per application

Owner Paid Utilities: Water & Trash

Parking: Parking Included



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368



(RLNE5164304)