1265 West Blvd

About Our Community:
Good neighborhood with many stores and shoppes nearby. Chinese, Mexican, American restaurants located down the road on Pico Blvd! Across the street from the Park - great area to walk your dog! Chipotle, Wingstop, Yogurtland, Petsmart, Smart & Final, Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America within a 2 minute walk. Pre schools and elementary schools around the corner as well.
For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368
About the Unit:
- Hardwood Flooring
- Bright Natural Light Throughout
- Large Windows
- Stove and Fridge Included
- Closet Space
- Centrally Located
- Laundry On Site
- Parking Included!
Details/Logistics:
Lease Length: 12 Month
Monthly Rent: $1,795.00
Security Deposit: $1,795.00 OAC
Pet Deposit: $300.00
Dogs & Cats are Welcome!
Application Fee: $35 per application
Owner Paid Utilities: Water & Trash
Parking: Parking Included
