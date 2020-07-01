All apartments in Los Angeles
12612 Haddon Ave.
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

12612 Haddon Ave.

12612 Haddon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12612 Haddon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! Sylmar 4+2 w/upgraded kitchen + baths! (12612 Haddon) - Single-story Sylmar home available for lease! Features include: 4BR + 2BA floorplan w/1600+ SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; dining area; kitchen w/ stove top + oven + dishwasher; dining area; wet bar; gas dryer; backyard w/covered patio; gardener included; 2 car garage; pets considered w/owners approval. For more information or to view this property please call our office at (818) 998-0597. (If you are having trouble viewing any part of this listing, including pictures or maps, please try using Firefox [http://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/new/]).

(RLNE3727455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12612 Haddon Ave. have any available units?
12612 Haddon Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12612 Haddon Ave. have?
Some of 12612 Haddon Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12612 Haddon Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
12612 Haddon Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12612 Haddon Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12612 Haddon Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 12612 Haddon Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 12612 Haddon Ave. offers parking.
Does 12612 Haddon Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12612 Haddon Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12612 Haddon Ave. have a pool?
No, 12612 Haddon Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 12612 Haddon Ave. have accessible units?
No, 12612 Haddon Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 12612 Haddon Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12612 Haddon Ave. has units with dishwashers.

