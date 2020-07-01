12612 Haddon Ave.

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! Sylmar 4+2 w/upgraded kitchen + baths! (12612 Haddon) - Single-story Sylmar home available for lease! Features include: 4BR + 2BA floorplan w/1600+ SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; dining area; kitchen w/ stove top + oven + dishwasher; dining area; wet bar; gas dryer; backyard w/covered patio; gardener included; 2 car garage; pets considered w/owners approval. For more information or to view this property please call our office at (818) 998-0597. (If you are having trouble viewing any part of this listing, including pictures or maps, please try using Firefox [http://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/new/]).



(RLNE3727455)