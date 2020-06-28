12577 MERCER Street

Amenities
A beautifully renovated three bed, two bath single family home in Pacoima is now available. Plenty of parking and a large private backyard. The home comes with washer/dryer, central AC/heat, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven) and has updated fixtures and tiles throughout. Large family room with sliding glass doors to enter backyard. Home shares one wall with the converted garage which is rented to another tenant. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Tenant pays all utilities. Come and see it today!