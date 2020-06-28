12577 MERCER Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A beautifully renovated three bed, two bath single family home in Pacoima is now available. Plenty of parking and a large private backyard. The home comes with washer/dryer, central AC/heat, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven) and has updated fixtures and tiles throughout. Large family room with sliding glass doors to enter backyard. Home shares one wall with the converted garage which is rented to another tenant. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Tenant pays all utilities. Come and see it today!