Last updated October 2 2019 at 5:09 AM

12577 MERCER Street

12577 Mercer Street · No Longer Available
Location

12577 Mercer Street, Los Angeles, CA 91331
Pacoima

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A beautifully renovated three bed, two bath single family home in Pacoima is now available. Plenty of parking and a large private backyard. The home comes with washer/dryer, central AC/heat, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven) and has updated fixtures and tiles throughout. Large family room with sliding glass doors to enter backyard. Home shares one wall with the converted garage which is rented to another tenant. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Tenant pays all utilities. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12577 MERCER Street have any available units?
12577 MERCER Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12577 MERCER Street have?
Some of 12577 MERCER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12577 MERCER Street currently offering any rent specials?
12577 MERCER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12577 MERCER Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12577 MERCER Street is pet friendly.
Does 12577 MERCER Street offer parking?
Yes, 12577 MERCER Street offers parking.
Does 12577 MERCER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12577 MERCER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12577 MERCER Street have a pool?
No, 12577 MERCER Street does not have a pool.
Does 12577 MERCER Street have accessible units?
No, 12577 MERCER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12577 MERCER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12577 MERCER Street has units with dishwashers.
