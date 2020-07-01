12563 Bradley Avenue

Amenities

Come see this light, bright and spacious ground floor level 1 bedroom / 1 bath condo nestled in a quiet residential neighborhood in Sylmar. Upon entry, you will feel welcomed by the beautiful open living space. The unit features a combination of carpet and laminate wood flooring. The living room focal point is a classic gas fireplace, perfect for the family to gather around in the upcoming Holidays. Kitchen has a garden window and breakfast bar. Appliances included are a stainless-steel refrigerator, dishwasher and gas stove. Plenty of cabinet space for all your kitchen needs. Dining area has large window to nice views of the community landscaping, and trees. Bedroom comes with huge walk-in-closet and built-in shelving to fit all your wardrobe needs. Coat closet for additional storage can be found right in between the bedroom and bathroom. Full size bathroom has linen cupboards, and plenty of storage space in the bath vanity with newer faucet. The best hidden feature included in this unit is the stackable washer/dryer in the bathroom. No more need to head out to a laundromat, conveniently take care of your laundry at home! Private patio includes a storage closet. Included with unit is a 2 car detached garage with automatic door opener, and vaulted ceiling. Plenty of Guest Parking inside the complex, and a fenced community pool. Heartland Village is a pet-friendly community which allows for pets under 25lbs. This unit is move-in ready. Call us to schedule a tour. Unit is conveniently located near the Sylmar Metrolink station and all major freeways including the 5, 14, 210 and 405. Shopping, dining and entertainment are also nearby. For more information please visit our website. Security Deposit $1,750.00 Pet Deposit $250.00 (per pet) Application Fee $35.00 (per adult)