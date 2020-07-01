All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12563 Bradley Avenue

12563 Bradley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12563 Bradley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Come see this light, bright and spacious ground floor level 1 bedroom / 1 bath condo nestled in a quiet residential neighborhood in Sylmar. Upon entry, you will feel welcomed by the beautiful open living space. The unit features a combination of carpet and laminate wood flooring. The living room focal point is a classic gas fireplace, perfect for the family to gather around in the upcoming Holidays. Kitchen has a garden window and breakfast bar. Appliances included are a stainless-steel refrigerator, dishwasher and gas stove. Plenty of cabinet space for all your kitchen needs. Dining area has large window to nice views of the community landscaping, and trees. Bedroom comes with huge walk-in-closet and built-in shelving to fit all your wardrobe needs. Coat closet for additional storage can be found right in between the bedroom and bathroom. Full size bathroom has linen cupboards, and plenty of storage space in the bath vanity with newer faucet. The best hidden feature included in this unit is the stackable washer/dryer in the bathroom. No more need to head out to a laundromat, conveniently take care of your laundry at home! Private patio includes a storage closet. Included with unit is a 2 car detached garage with automatic door opener, and vaulted ceiling. Plenty of Guest Parking inside the complex, and a fenced community pool. Heartland Village is a pet-friendly community which allows for pets under 25lbs. This unit is move-in ready. Call us to schedule a tour. Unit is conveniently located near the Sylmar Metrolink station and all major freeways including the 5, 14, 210 and 405. Shopping, dining and entertainment are also nearby. For more information please visit our website. Security Deposit $1,750.00 Pet Deposit $250.00 (per pet) Application Fee $35.00 (per adult)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12563 Bradley Avenue have any available units?
12563 Bradley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12563 Bradley Avenue have?
Some of 12563 Bradley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12563 Bradley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12563 Bradley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12563 Bradley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12563 Bradley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12563 Bradley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12563 Bradley Avenue offers parking.
Does 12563 Bradley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12563 Bradley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12563 Bradley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12563 Bradley Avenue has a pool.
Does 12563 Bradley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12563 Bradley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12563 Bradley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12563 Bradley Avenue has units with dishwashers.

