12536 Rubens Ave.

12536 Rubens Avenue · (818) 653-1393
Location

12536 Rubens Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12536 Rubens Ave. · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Four Bedroom House in beautiful tree-lined Del Rey Neighborhood - Don't miss your opportunity to call this traditional four bedroom two bath home in Del Rey neighborhood, your next home. Features updated and open kitchen, two bathrooms, beautiful hardwood floors, upgraded electrical, central AC and heat, partial copper plumbing, recessed lighting, built in speakers in living room, and newer windows. All major appliances are included. Fourth room can be used as an office/den with sliding glass doors that lead to a wooden deck and the backyard. House also has a two-car garage. Close to the Marina Market Place, restaurants and theaters, Alla Park, Playa Vista and Silicon Beach.

(RLNE5329726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12536 Rubens Ave. have any available units?
12536 Rubens Ave. has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12536 Rubens Ave. have?
Some of 12536 Rubens Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12536 Rubens Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
12536 Rubens Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12536 Rubens Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12536 Rubens Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 12536 Rubens Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 12536 Rubens Ave. does offer parking.
Does 12536 Rubens Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12536 Rubens Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12536 Rubens Ave. have a pool?
No, 12536 Rubens Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 12536 Rubens Ave. have accessible units?
No, 12536 Rubens Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 12536 Rubens Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12536 Rubens Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
