12536 Rubens Ave.

Four Bedroom House in beautiful tree-lined Del Rey Neighborhood - Don't miss your opportunity to call this traditional four bedroom two bath home in Del Rey neighborhood, your next home. Features updated and open kitchen, two bathrooms, beautiful hardwood floors, upgraded electrical, central AC and heat, partial copper plumbing, recessed lighting, built in speakers in living room, and newer windows. All major appliances are included. Fourth room can be used as an office/den with sliding glass doors that lead to a wooden deck and the backyard. House also has a two-car garage. Close to the Marina Market Place, restaurants and theaters, Alla Park, Playa Vista and Silicon Beach.



