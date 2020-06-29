1253 Granville Ave. # 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

1253 Granville # 4 ** 3D TOUR AVAILABLE** - Welcome home to this luxury 4 bed/3.5 bath townhome. With custom crown molding throughout. Some warm character touches include hardwood floors, a gas fireplace in the main living room, high ceilings, and custom French doors. The Stainless Steel appliances and granite counters in the bright kitchen will bring out the inner chef. The French doors between the living & family rooms open for spacious entertaining. Walk into the elegant Master bedroom which showcases a romantic fireplace, 20ft high ceilings, a loft, large walk-in closets, a lavish master bath, and access to your extra large sun deck. With an attached side-by-side 2-car garage & private driveway, you'll have plenty of room for guest parking. This property is located just 1 block from the prestigious Brentwood border. You'll love being walking distance to restaurants, shops and much more.



No Pets Allowed



