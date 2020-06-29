All apartments in Los Angeles
1253 Granville Ave. # 4

No Longer Available
Location

1253 Granville Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
1253 Granville # 4 ** 3D TOUR AVAILABLE** - Welcome home to this luxury 4 bed/3.5 bath townhome. With custom crown molding throughout. Some warm character touches include hardwood floors, a gas fireplace in the main living room, high ceilings, and custom French doors. The Stainless Steel appliances and granite counters in the bright kitchen will bring out the inner chef. The French doors between the living & family rooms open for spacious entertaining. Walk into the elegant Master bedroom which showcases a romantic fireplace, 20ft high ceilings, a loft, large walk-in closets, a lavish master bath, and access to your extra large sun deck. With an attached side-by-side 2-car garage & private driveway, you'll have plenty of room for guest parking. This property is located just 1 block from the prestigious Brentwood border. You'll love being walking distance to restaurants, shops and much more.

COPY AND PASTE 3D LINK:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4A2CsP4fpoi&brand=0&help=1

Visit our site for more info : www.Powerpropertygrp.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5569933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1253 Granville Ave. # 4 have any available units?
1253 Granville Ave. # 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1253 Granville Ave. # 4 have?
Some of 1253 Granville Ave. # 4's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1253 Granville Ave. # 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1253 Granville Ave. # 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1253 Granville Ave. # 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1253 Granville Ave. # 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1253 Granville Ave. # 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1253 Granville Ave. # 4 offers parking.
Does 1253 Granville Ave. # 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1253 Granville Ave. # 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1253 Granville Ave. # 4 have a pool?
No, 1253 Granville Ave. # 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1253 Granville Ave. # 4 have accessible units?
No, 1253 Granville Ave. # 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1253 Granville Ave. # 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1253 Granville Ave. # 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
