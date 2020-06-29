All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1253 Flint Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1253 Flint Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:35 AM

1253 Flint Drive

1253 Flint Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Harbor City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1253 Flint Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
garage
guest parking
hot tub
"Stonehaven".. a gated community tucked away in Harbor City. Bright End Unit. 4 bedroom (1 bed + 1 bath on ground level) + 3.5 bath. White gourmet kitchen w/ brand new quartz countertop and breakfast counter. Dining + Family room. Spacious living room. Wood floors throughout plus new laminate upstairs. Charming fresh interior paint. Master suite includes dual sinks, separate shower, oval tub, and walk-in closet. Convenient bedroom on ground level w/ it's own bathroom may be suitable for guests, teenagers, or an entertainment room. Front porch. 2 car attached garage. Enjoy! Community spa & playground. Guest parking inside plus street parking. Quick access to PCH - where almost everything is! Kaiser, Ken Mallay Harbor Recreational Park, LA Harbor College, etc. Ready to move in?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1253 Flint Drive have any available units?
1253 Flint Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1253 Flint Drive have?
Some of 1253 Flint Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1253 Flint Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1253 Flint Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1253 Flint Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1253 Flint Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1253 Flint Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1253 Flint Drive offers parking.
Does 1253 Flint Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1253 Flint Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1253 Flint Drive have a pool?
No, 1253 Flint Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1253 Flint Drive have accessible units?
No, 1253 Flint Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1253 Flint Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1253 Flint Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Burbank Village Apartments
12244 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College