1253 Flint Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground garage guest parking hot tub

"Stonehaven".. a gated community tucked away in Harbor City. Bright End Unit. 4 bedroom (1 bed + 1 bath on ground level) + 3.5 bath. White gourmet kitchen w/ brand new quartz countertop and breakfast counter. Dining + Family room. Spacious living room. Wood floors throughout plus new laminate upstairs. Charming fresh interior paint. Master suite includes dual sinks, separate shower, oval tub, and walk-in closet. Convenient bedroom on ground level w/ it's own bathroom may be suitable for guests, teenagers, or an entertainment room. Front porch. 2 car attached garage. Enjoy! Community spa & playground. Guest parking inside plus street parking. Quick access to PCH - where almost everything is! Kaiser, Ken Mallay Harbor Recreational Park, LA Harbor College, etc. Ready to move in?