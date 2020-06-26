All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1250 ANGELO Drive

1250 Angelo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1250 Angelo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
media room
sauna
This newly reimagined contemporary tour de force soars above the city lights in the prestigious Beverly Hills and Holmby Hills area. Capturing breathtaking vistas this masterpiece showcases voluminous living spaces and unprecedented finishes. Designed for entertaining, an open floor plan is highlighted by towering ceilings and sliding walls of glass and resort-caliber pool, spa and entertainer's terraces with cascading waterfalls throughout the house. A sprawling great room with a fireplace that opens up to a built-in fully equipped bar with top tier temperature-controlled wine storage. This flows to a gorgeous dining room and sophisticated chef's kitchen with Miele appliances and Poggenpohl cabinets. The stunning master suite is replete with a private terrace with views, showroom closets, and exquisite dual bathrooms, three over-sized VIP guest suites, a state of the art media room with views and a gym with a dry sauna complete this extraordinary high tech smart house retreat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 ANGELO Drive have any available units?
1250 ANGELO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 ANGELO Drive have?
Some of 1250 ANGELO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 ANGELO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1250 ANGELO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 ANGELO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1250 ANGELO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1250 ANGELO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1250 ANGELO Drive offers parking.
Does 1250 ANGELO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1250 ANGELO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 ANGELO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1250 ANGELO Drive has a pool.
Does 1250 ANGELO Drive have accessible units?
No, 1250 ANGELO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 ANGELO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 ANGELO Drive has units with dishwashers.
