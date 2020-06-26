1250 ANGELO Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill guest suite hot tub media room sauna

This newly reimagined contemporary tour de force soars above the city lights in the prestigious Beverly Hills and Holmby Hills area. Capturing breathtaking vistas this masterpiece showcases voluminous living spaces and unprecedented finishes. Designed for entertaining, an open floor plan is highlighted by towering ceilings and sliding walls of glass and resort-caliber pool, spa and entertainer's terraces with cascading waterfalls throughout the house. A sprawling great room with a fireplace that opens up to a built-in fully equipped bar with top tier temperature-controlled wine storage. This flows to a gorgeous dining room and sophisticated chef's kitchen with Miele appliances and Poggenpohl cabinets. The stunning master suite is replete with a private terrace with views, showroom closets, and exquisite dual bathrooms, three over-sized VIP guest suites, a state of the art media room with views and a gym with a dry sauna complete this extraordinary high tech smart house retreat.