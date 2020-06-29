All apartments in Los Angeles
125 1/2 N Westlake Ave.

125 1/2 N Westlake Ave · No Longer Available
Location

125 1/2 N Westlake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available 02/01/20 Light & Bright, Newly Renovated, Charming 1bd Apt - Property Id: 166758

This charming 1bed1bath apt is available for lease! Bright, clean newly renovated rental offers coin-op laundry on site, brand new stainless steel appliances (Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator), hardwood floors, new paint with 2 spaces designated parking! Tenant only pays for electric. Close proximity to Echo Park Lake, Sunset Junction, Dodgers Stadium, Silver Lake and Little Tokyo.

TEXT 310-592-0788 for a showing! This on will go fast!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/166758
Property Id 166758

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5473865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 1/2 N Westlake Ave. have any available units?
125 1/2 N Westlake Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 1/2 N Westlake Ave. have?
Some of 125 1/2 N Westlake Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 1/2 N Westlake Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
125 1/2 N Westlake Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 1/2 N Westlake Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 125 1/2 N Westlake Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 125 1/2 N Westlake Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 125 1/2 N Westlake Ave. offers parking.
Does 125 1/2 N Westlake Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 1/2 N Westlake Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 1/2 N Westlake Ave. have a pool?
No, 125 1/2 N Westlake Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 125 1/2 N Westlake Ave. have accessible units?
No, 125 1/2 N Westlake Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 125 1/2 N Westlake Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 1/2 N Westlake Ave. has units with dishwashers.

