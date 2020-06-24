12487 Greene Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath Modern Architectural Sanctuary plus extra-detached guest room/studio/office to make a 4th bedroom.

Incredible roll up door in living room enables bringing the outdoor living experience in.

This Retreat is in the process of a feng shui redesign. All photos are preliminary and do not show feng shui upgrade and design.

Large upstairs master suite with trough sink, built-in closets, storage cabinets and an oversized sunken tub. Amenities include a responsible wood-burning fireplace, cove ceilings in living and formal dining room, heated floors, roll-up garage door in fam-room leads to patio with outdoor dining room. Beautifully landscaped front and back yard and detached office/ guest room.

The Marina Del Rey Retreat has to offer:

3 bedrooms, 1 King size in master suite, 2-queen size in other 2 bedrooms.

Additional detached guest room/office/studio with Queen bed, skylights and a roll up glass door

2 full bathrooms both with tubs and showers.

2 living rooms for entertaining and lounging with large flat screen TV

DSL wireless Internet, telephone service, Cable TV with premium channels & great DVD library. Self contained business center with desk, printer/scanner & office supplies.

Gourmet kitchen equipped with dishwasher, microwave, stove, toaster oven, and refrigerator Great cooking gear with beautiful contemporary dish and stemware.

Laundry Room with washer/dryer.

Large backyard with gourmet outdoor barbeque, lounge and built in outdoors dining.

Off Street private parking for 2 cars

In a quiet neighborhood close to park, tennis, and 10-minute walk to restaurants & shops. 5 minute drive to Marina Del Rey Harbor, Venice Pier, and Venice Boardwalk & Beaches. Five minutes from cool beachside restaurants, bars, surfing, kayaking, boating, biking, boogie boarding, hang gliding & outdoor summer concerts.

Over 2300 square foot home (includes studio). Open with so much light, breeze and windows . $7100 to $8000