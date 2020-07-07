12446 Osprey Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

WOW! Welcome home to this LUXURIOUS 3 BD 2.5 BA coastal contemporary condo in the heart of Playa Vista! Drive up to the Skylar at PV Phase II, park in your private 2-car garage, and take the elevator up to your expansive solar-powered 1909 sf suite built in 2014. Discover an entertainer's kitchen showcasing a white Carrara marble island and countertop, soft-close cabinets, and fully equipped with all stainless steel appliances. This unit features central air/heat, large windows for an abundance of natural light, and bi-fold balcony doors that open up for a fresh air and a stunning neighborhood view. Large master suite boasts a lavish bathroom with double sinks, separate glass shower, free-standing tub, and a spacious walk-in closet. Washer/dryer included and EV charging available. Enjoy the exclusive resident-only Resort with pool and health club. Convenient to Corner Greens, the Runway with Whole Foods, Westfield Culver City, LMU, restaurants, shopping, cinemas, and more! Schedule a showing today!