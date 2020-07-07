All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12446 Osprey Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12446 Osprey Lane
Last updated February 27 2020 at 12:01 AM

12446 Osprey Lane

12446 W Osprey Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12446 W Osprey Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
WOW! Welcome home to this LUXURIOUS 3 BD 2.5 BA coastal contemporary condo in the heart of Playa Vista! Drive up to the Skylar at PV Phase II, park in your private 2-car garage, and take the elevator up to your expansive solar-powered 1909 sf suite built in 2014. Discover an entertainer's kitchen showcasing a white Carrara marble island and countertop, soft-close cabinets, and fully equipped with all stainless steel appliances. This unit features central air/heat, large windows for an abundance of natural light, and bi-fold balcony doors that open up for a fresh air and a stunning neighborhood view. Large master suite boasts a lavish bathroom with double sinks, separate glass shower, free-standing tub, and a spacious walk-in closet. Washer/dryer included and EV charging available. Enjoy the exclusive resident-only Resort with pool and health club. Convenient to Corner Greens, the Runway with Whole Foods, Westfield Culver City, LMU, restaurants, shopping, cinemas, and more! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12446 Osprey Lane have any available units?
12446 Osprey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12446 Osprey Lane have?
Some of 12446 Osprey Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12446 Osprey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12446 Osprey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12446 Osprey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12446 Osprey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12446 Osprey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12446 Osprey Lane offers parking.
Does 12446 Osprey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12446 Osprey Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12446 Osprey Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12446 Osprey Lane has a pool.
Does 12446 Osprey Lane have accessible units?
No, 12446 Osprey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12446 Osprey Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12446 Osprey Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College