Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage pool air conditioning basketball court

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

12432 La Cresta Way Available 08/01/20 Spacious Sylmar Gated Community Home - This two story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2,885 sqft home has everything you need. With fireplace, attached 2 car garage, bonus loft upstairs, community pool and spa, easy freeway access, large backyard and the peace-of-mind that comes with living in a gated community- this home won't be available for long. Give us a call to book your viewing before it's gone!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3392081)