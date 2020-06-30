1242 Barry Avenue

Amenities

Spacious 1 BD/1 BA apartment for rent in a great part of Los Angeles. This is the BEST deal you will find in this part of town! 5-10 min to UCLA. Sublet for 7 Months (January - August 1)



Apartment Features:

- Address is 1242 Barry Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025

- 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom

- Approx. 550 square feet

- Rent $1750/month (lowest in area)

- 5-10 min to UCLA

- Big living room and bedroom, full kitchen and dining area, full bathroom with tub/shower

- One free parking spot - right in front of building, super convenient and street parking is easy

- Laundry on site

- Upper corner apartment, 8 units in quiet apartment complex

- Safe and fun area, walking distance to a lot of restaurants/bars and shops in Brentwood and West LA

- 15 minute drive to the beach and Santa Monica/Venice

- Centrally located, 20 min drive to most places in LA



Nos:

No pets allowed

No smoking

Must have good credit



We are moving out of our apartment early, so youll be taking over the remainder of the time on our current lease (January 1 - August 1). We will be moving all of our stuff out so it will be unfurnished, unless youd like us to leave you the couch.



Email for showings/questions. We are still living here now, but will be keeping it show ready until we move out.



Thanks!