1240 North Beachwood Drive

Welcome to our BRAND New Modern Townhouses in the heart of Hollywood!



Tour our gorgeous 3-story apartments on a quiet residential street located behind Sunset Bronson Studios!



This 3 Bedroom & 3.5 Bath boasts with multiple stories leading throughout this contemporary home! The kitchen features gorgeous quartz counter tops with a huge farm sink, dual-tone cabinetry with glowing white and oak tones. Enclosing brand new stainless steel appliances; dishwasher, stove, microwave and a large double door refrigerator! With ample space attached for dining or living room!



All bedrooms feature built in closet space with shelving and master beds have a full bathroom attached!



The bathrooms feature new fixtures, plumbing and custom showers! Beautiful grey tile blacklashes framing the mirror and accents match in the bathtub, with charcoal grey tiles throughout the bathrooms. Quartz countertops paired with stunning oak toned cabinets!



But wait! There’s more! Laundry in- unit! Brand new state of the art machines will save you a trip to the laundromat. Parking is available on-site, gated and covered spaces. Tenant pays all utilities.



Don’t forget about it’s Ideal location! Steps from Fountain Ave, 1 block from busy Sunset Blvd and convenient to several studios such as Sunset Bronson Studios, Sunset Gower Studios, Reel FX/Netflix Studios & Paramount Studios. Nearby entertainment includes Arclight Cinerama Dome, Hollywood Palladium, Hollywood Forever Cemetery, The Fonda Theatre, The Hollywood Pantages Theatre, & the Sunset Strip! With a surplus of great restaurants, bars and casual eateries, enjoy your new neighborhood! Fitness Centers near our community include Equinox & LA Fitness. Grocery close are Trader Joes, Ralphs, Walgreens, Food 4 Less and Smart & Final! Conveniently located to the 101 Hollywood Freeway and Highway 2 (Santa Monica Blvd.)



Please call Sky Properties Leasing team at (323) 882-6606 or text Yesenia at 323-203-2076 to schedule a tour!



Website: https://www.skypropertiesinc.com/apartments-for-rent-in-los-angeles/



Please note that the occupancy limit is 7 occupants for a 3 bedroom unit; income must be 3x the rent; we do not "hold" units for more than 10 days without an approved app and deposit. SKY Properties, Inc. California Bureau of Real Estate License ID: 01242008



Please contact for our full renter's qualifications. NOTE: We DO NOT accept applicants with previous evictions on record.

