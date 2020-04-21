All apartments in Los Angeles
1240 North Beachwood Drive

1240 N Beachwood Dr · (323) 657-4384
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1240 N Beachwood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
media room
Welcome to our BRAND New Modern Townhouses in the heart of Hollywood!

Tour our gorgeous 3-story apartments on a quiet residential street located behind Sunset Bronson Studios!

This 3 Bedroom & 3.5 Bath boasts with multiple stories leading throughout this contemporary home! The kitchen features gorgeous quartz counter tops with a huge farm sink, dual-tone cabinetry with glowing white and oak tones. Enclosing brand new stainless steel appliances; dishwasher, stove, microwave and a large double door refrigerator! With ample space attached for dining or living room!

All bedrooms feature built in closet space with shelving and master beds have a full bathroom attached!

The bathrooms feature new fixtures, plumbing and custom showers! Beautiful grey tile blacklashes framing the mirror and accents match in the bathtub, with charcoal grey tiles throughout the bathrooms. Quartz countertops paired with stunning oak toned cabinets!

But wait! There’s more! Laundry in- unit! Brand new state of the art machines will save you a trip to the laundromat. Parking is available on-site, gated and covered spaces. Tenant pays all utilities.

Don’t forget about it’s Ideal location! Steps from Fountain Ave, 1 block from busy Sunset Blvd and convenient to several studios such as Sunset Bronson Studios, Sunset Gower Studios, Reel FX/Netflix Studios & Paramount Studios. Nearby entertainment includes Arclight Cinerama Dome, Hollywood Palladium, Hollywood Forever Cemetery, The Fonda Theatre, The Hollywood Pantages Theatre, & the Sunset Strip! With a surplus of great restaurants, bars and casual eateries, enjoy your new neighborhood! Fitness Centers near our community include Equinox & LA Fitness. Grocery close are Trader Joes, Ralphs, Walgreens, Food 4 Less and Smart & Final! Conveniently located to the 101 Hollywood Freeway and Highway 2 (Santa Monica Blvd.)

Please call Sky Properties Leasing team at (323) 882-6606 or text Yesenia at 323-203-2076 to schedule a tour!

Website: https://www.skypropertiesinc.com/apartments-for-rent-in-los-angeles/

Please note that the occupancy limit is 7 occupants for a 3 bedroom unit; income must be 3x the rent; we do not "hold" units for more than 10 days without an approved app and deposit. SKY Properties, Inc. California Bureau of Real Estate License ID: 01242008

Please contact for our full renter's qualifications. NOTE: We DO NOT accept applicants with previous evictions on record.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 North Beachwood Drive have any available units?
1240 North Beachwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 North Beachwood Drive have?
Some of 1240 North Beachwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 North Beachwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1240 North Beachwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 North Beachwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1240 North Beachwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1240 North Beachwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1240 North Beachwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 1240 North Beachwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 North Beachwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 North Beachwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1240 North Beachwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1240 North Beachwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1240 North Beachwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 North Beachwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 North Beachwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
