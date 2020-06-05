All apartments in Los Angeles
12355 Chandler Boulevard

12355 Chandler Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12355 Chandler Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Great Valley Village location, light and bright, corner top floor condo unit of 2 bdrms, 2 bths, freashly painted, new flooring in living room and bedrooms, updated bathrooms and kitchen. Luxury bonus: new central vacuum!. Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and cozy gas burning fireplace, updated kitchen opens to the living space with a breakfast bar, newer appliances, recessed and pendant lights. Open floor plan concept with large dining area opening to the living room and kitchen. Master suite offers voluminous ceilings, door to the large balcony is fitted with shutters, walk in closet, full bathroom with dual sinks vanity, large tub and separate shower. Junior bedroom has a large closet, is bright and shares the hallway updated full bathroom. Move in ready, a great place to call home starting March 15th! Complex entry is at 5410 Rhodes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12355 Chandler Boulevard have any available units?
12355 Chandler Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12355 Chandler Boulevard have?
Some of 12355 Chandler Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12355 Chandler Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
12355 Chandler Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12355 Chandler Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 12355 Chandler Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12355 Chandler Boulevard offer parking?
No, 12355 Chandler Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 12355 Chandler Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12355 Chandler Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12355 Chandler Boulevard have a pool?
No, 12355 Chandler Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 12355 Chandler Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 12355 Chandler Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 12355 Chandler Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12355 Chandler Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
