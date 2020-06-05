12355 Chandler Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Great Valley Village location, light and bright, corner top floor condo unit of 2 bdrms, 2 bths, freashly painted, new flooring in living room and bedrooms, updated bathrooms and kitchen. Luxury bonus: new central vacuum!. Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and cozy gas burning fireplace, updated kitchen opens to the living space with a breakfast bar, newer appliances, recessed and pendant lights. Open floor plan concept with large dining area opening to the living room and kitchen. Master suite offers voluminous ceilings, door to the large balcony is fitted with shutters, walk in closet, full bathroom with dual sinks vanity, large tub and separate shower. Junior bedroom has a large closet, is bright and shares the hallway updated full bathroom. Move in ready, a great place to call home starting March 15th! Complex entry is at 5410 Rhodes.