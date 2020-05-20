All apartments in Los Angeles
1235 Sierra Alta Way

1235 Sierra Alta Way, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

wine room
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
gym
pool
patio / balcony
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
new construction
tennis court
wine room
Near the intersection of Beverly Hills and the Sunset Strip rests this unique 18,000+ sq. ft. tennis court estate expansive patios and stunning panoramic city to ocean views. This offering includes an additional residence at 1255 Sierra Alta Way and 2 additional vacant parcels, totaling over 2.15 acres of land. Built in 1953 by Hal Braxton Hayes, it was once home to Ted Fields, Elizabeth Taylor, Carlos Boozer, Russ Weiner, and Prince, who held numerous live performances at the property. Boasting 10 beds and 13 baths, 1235 Sierra Alta Way features a ballroom, wine room, tennis court, gym/indoor sports court, 4-car garage, and pool w/swim-up bar and grotto. The second home located at 1255 Sierra Alta Way is a 3 bed, 3,300 sq. ft. English Tudor with 20 ft. ceilings, gourmet kitchen, bar and billiard rooms, den, pool, spa, and 2-car garage. The properties, and additional land, create an amazing development opportunity, with both remodel and new construction potential between Trousdale Estates & the Birds Streets, just seconds from the heart of the Sunset Strip.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 24 spaces/unit.

Does 1235 Sierra Alta Way have any available units?
1235 Sierra Alta Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1235 Sierra Alta Way have?
Some of 1235 Sierra Alta Way's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 Sierra Alta Way currently offering any rent specials?
1235 Sierra Alta Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 Sierra Alta Way pet-friendly?
No, 1235 Sierra Alta Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1235 Sierra Alta Way offer parking?
Yes, 1235 Sierra Alta Way does offer parking.
Does 1235 Sierra Alta Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1235 Sierra Alta Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 Sierra Alta Way have a pool?
Yes, 1235 Sierra Alta Way has a pool.
Does 1235 Sierra Alta Way have accessible units?
No, 1235 Sierra Alta Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 Sierra Alta Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1235 Sierra Alta Way does not have units with dishwashers.
