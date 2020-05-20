Amenities

Near the intersection of Beverly Hills and the Sunset Strip rests this unique 18,000+ sq. ft. tennis court estate expansive patios and stunning panoramic city to ocean views. This offering includes an additional residence at 1255 Sierra Alta Way and 2 additional vacant parcels, totaling over 2.15 acres of land. Built in 1953 by Hal Braxton Hayes, it was once home to Ted Fields, Elizabeth Taylor, Carlos Boozer, Russ Weiner, and Prince, who held numerous live performances at the property. Boasting 10 beds and 13 baths, 1235 Sierra Alta Way features a ballroom, wine room, tennis court, gym/indoor sports court, 4-car garage, and pool w/swim-up bar and grotto. The second home located at 1255 Sierra Alta Way is a 3 bed, 3,300 sq. ft. English Tudor with 20 ft. ceilings, gourmet kitchen, bar and billiard rooms, den, pool, spa, and 2-car garage. The properties, and additional land, create an amazing development opportunity, with both remodel and new construction potential between Trousdale Estates & the Birds Streets, just seconds from the heart of the Sunset Strip.