All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1234 N Gower St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1234 N Gower St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1234 N Gower St

1234 Gower Street · (213) 536-1527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1234 Gower Street, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $4500 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1234 N Gower St Unit 2 - Property Id: 159285

Luxury 2018 build, move in ready. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms comprising of 1500sqf of living space spread over a spacious three floors, making this townhouse a private haven. Features include Central Air Conditioning, stainless steel kitchen appliances (refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher), wood flooring throughout, and a WASHER/DRYER included. Other desirable qualities that elevate this property include the high-ceiling living room which compliment natural lighting, imported custom mosaic back-splash, and high-end finishes on the kitchen cabinets. Two car parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/159285
Property Id 159285

(RLNE5684737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 N Gower St have any available units?
1234 N Gower St has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 N Gower St have?
Some of 1234 N Gower St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 N Gower St currently offering any rent specials?
1234 N Gower St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 N Gower St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1234 N Gower St is pet friendly.
Does 1234 N Gower St offer parking?
Yes, 1234 N Gower St does offer parking.
Does 1234 N Gower St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1234 N Gower St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 N Gower St have a pool?
No, 1234 N Gower St does not have a pool.
Does 1234 N Gower St have accessible units?
No, 1234 N Gower St does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 N Gower St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1234 N Gower St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1234 N Gower St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity