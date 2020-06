Amenities

Completely remodeled LARGE 2-bed 1-bath with new granite countertops and cabinets in the kitchen & bathroom, new hardwood floors throughout, refrigerator & microwave. Center A/C & Heath, lots of closet space. Small newer building with on-site washer and dryer. Convenient to studios, 101, 405, 134 and 170 freeways. Walking distance to shopping (i.e., Starbucks, restaurants, Whole Food, Trader Joe's, etc.) A short drive from Hollywood. CALL US: (310) 997-2223.



(RLNE5179268)