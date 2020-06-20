12315 Hesby St E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning alarm system bbq/grill

This beautiful, very roomy, home is located in the high demand community of Valley Village/Studio City area.The home has lots of windows with good light, a beautiful easy care garden with mature trees and a large patio and Brick BBQ for outside dining and living. The neighborhood is near shopping, restaurants and service and nearby studios. This 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home has a great kitchen, stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, central air conditioning, washer & dryer and alarm system

