Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:32 PM

12315 Hesby St E

12315 Hesby Street · No Longer Available
Location

12315 Hesby Street, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
alarm system
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
bbq/grill
This beautiful, very roomy, home is located in the high demand community of Valley Village/Studio City area.The home has lots of windows with good light, a beautiful easy care garden with mature trees and a large patio and Brick BBQ for outside dining and living. The neighborhood is near shopping, restaurants and service and nearby studios. This 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home has a great kitchen, stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, central air conditioning, washer & dryer and alarm system
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12315 Hesby St E have any available units?
12315 Hesby St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12315 Hesby St E have?
Some of 12315 Hesby St E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12315 Hesby St E currently offering any rent specials?
12315 Hesby St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12315 Hesby St E pet-friendly?
No, 12315 Hesby St E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12315 Hesby St E offer parking?
No, 12315 Hesby St E does not offer parking.
Does 12315 Hesby St E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12315 Hesby St E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12315 Hesby St E have a pool?
No, 12315 Hesby St E does not have a pool.
Does 12315 Hesby St E have accessible units?
No, 12315 Hesby St E does not have accessible units.
Does 12315 Hesby St E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12315 Hesby St E has units with dishwashers.
