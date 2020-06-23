1231 Las Palmas Ave

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED, MONTH TO MONTH INCLUDING ALL UTILITIES! RARE FIND IN HOLLYWOOD. Soothing tones, excellent quality brand new kitchen and Fire Place, Fully Furnished spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with 2 gated parking spaces included ALL UTILITIES! Full furnished Apartment and full kitchen with coffee cooker, Toaster, Oven, Microwave, Tea cooker with plates and silver wear. Brand new firm yet soft mattresses (King Sizes). Its a very clean & quiet apartment and Neighborhood. A TV in the living room that allows you to stream from my Netflix, Amazon, Hulu YouTube (and more) accounts. This spacious Apartment with excellent closet space will be the perfect retreat to call home. It has been remodeled to include stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, brand new cabinetry, hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, tiled kitchen and bathroom. From this location you are in very close proximity to many Hollywood attractions including many theaters, famous Runyon canon, the Hollywood Bowl, many fine dine and local neighborhood theaters. Here is a list of things we provide to you in addition, High Speed WiFi connection Clean sheets/blankets/pillows, Fresh towels, Full Kitchen which has all modern appliances including dishwasher, microwave, kettle and toaster Kitchen is fully equipped with pots, glasses, plates...etc. Several Grocery stores walking distance or 3 min drive. Washing and drying machine in building. Central heating and Air Conditioning Iron and ironing board Hairdryer. ALL YOU HAVE TO BRING IS YOUR Cloths. This is a perfect place for a long stay in LA. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A PLACE TO DO sublet, THIS IS NOT THE PLACE! Thank you looking forward to hear from you!