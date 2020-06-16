All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 11 2019 at 8:43 AM

1231 Las Palmas Ave

1231 N Las Palmas Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1231 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Soothing tones, excellent quality brand new kitchen and Fire Place, spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with 2 gated parking spaces.Full furnished Apartment including all utilities and full kitchen with coffee cooker, Toaster, Oven, Microwave, Tea cooker with plates and silver wear. Brand new firm yet soft mattresses (King Sizes). Its a very clean & quiet apartment and Neighborhood. A TV in the living room that allows you to stream from my Netflix, Amazon, Hulu YouTube (and more) accounts. This spacious 2BR/2BA apartment with huge walking closet will be the perfect retreat to call home. It has been remodeled to include stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, brand new cabinetry, hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, tiled kitchen and bathroom, more then enough street parking and 2 parking spaces in the garage. This Apartment is located in the center of Los Angeles 2 Blocks to Sunset, 4 Blocks to Walk of Fame, 10 min drive to Beverly Hills and Universal Studios, 5 min to LACMA Art museum, 30 min drive to LAX and Santa Monica and 15 min derive to Downtown LA. From this location you are in very close proximity the many Hollywood attraction including many theaters, famous Runyon canon, the Hollywood Bowl, many fine dine and local neighborhood theaters. Heres a list of of things we provide to you in addition, High Speed WiFi connection Clean sheets/blankets/pillows, Fresh towels, Full Kitchen which has all modern appliances including dishwasher, microwave, kettle and toaster Kitchen is fully equipped with pots, glasses, plates...etc. Several Grocery stores walking distance or 3 min drive. Washing and drying machine in buildig, plus a small gym and a rooftop. The apartment has balcony, where you can smoke. 50 flat screen in the living room with fire stick to watch the latest movies. Central heating and Air Conditioning Iron and ironing board Hairdryer Great for families or couples This is a perfect place for a long stay in LA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 Las Palmas Ave have any available units?
1231 Las Palmas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1231 Las Palmas Ave have?
Some of 1231 Las Palmas Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 Las Palmas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Las Palmas Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Las Palmas Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1231 Las Palmas Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1231 Las Palmas Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1231 Las Palmas Ave does offer parking.
Does 1231 Las Palmas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 Las Palmas Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Las Palmas Ave have a pool?
No, 1231 Las Palmas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1231 Las Palmas Ave have accessible units?
No, 1231 Las Palmas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Las Palmas Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1231 Las Palmas Ave has units with dishwashers.
