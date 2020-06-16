1231 Las Palmas Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage internet access media room

Soothing tones, excellent quality brand new kitchen and Fire Place, spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with 2 gated parking spaces.Full furnished Apartment including all utilities and full kitchen with coffee cooker, Toaster, Oven, Microwave, Tea cooker with plates and silver wear. Brand new firm yet soft mattresses (King Sizes). Its a very clean & quiet apartment and Neighborhood. A TV in the living room that allows you to stream from my Netflix, Amazon, Hulu YouTube (and more) accounts. This spacious 2BR/2BA apartment with huge walking closet will be the perfect retreat to call home. It has been remodeled to include stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, brand new cabinetry, hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, tiled kitchen and bathroom, more then enough street parking and 2 parking spaces in the garage. This Apartment is located in the center of Los Angeles 2 Blocks to Sunset, 4 Blocks to Walk of Fame, 10 min drive to Beverly Hills and Universal Studios, 5 min to LACMA Art museum, 30 min drive to LAX and Santa Monica and 15 min derive to Downtown LA. From this location you are in very close proximity the many Hollywood attraction including many theaters, famous Runyon canon, the Hollywood Bowl, many fine dine and local neighborhood theaters. Heres a list of of things we provide to you in addition, High Speed WiFi connection Clean sheets/blankets/pillows, Fresh towels, Full Kitchen which has all modern appliances including dishwasher, microwave, kettle and toaster Kitchen is fully equipped with pots, glasses, plates...etc. Several Grocery stores walking distance or 3 min drive. Washing and drying machine in buildig, plus a small gym and a rooftop. The apartment has balcony, where you can smoke. 50 flat screen in the living room with fire stick to watch the latest movies. Central heating and Air Conditioning Iron and ironing board Hairdryer Great for families or couples This is a perfect place for a long stay in LA.