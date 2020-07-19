All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

123 VOYAGE

123 E Voyage Mall · No Longer Available
Location

123 E Voyage Mall, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Spectacular Mediterranean Home located in prestigious Silver Strand community of Marina Del Rey. Only a few minutes walk to the BEACH! Clean, bright & contemporary design with 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths with bonus room. The large living room with fireplace and french doors that lead out to the expansive private patio with built-in BBQ area. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and great room. The second floor features a large master suite with sitting area, fireplace and balconies overlooking this beautiful walk street retreat. The luxurious master bath with spa tub and steam shower also includes a large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and bathrooms along with an office/library area. Third floor has another large family room with bar and access to the roof top deck with spa. There is also a 3 car garage with direct access and storage. An exclusive property for an exclusive tenant. Close to everything great that the Marina and Venice has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 VOYAGE have any available units?
123 VOYAGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 VOYAGE have?
Some of 123 VOYAGE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 VOYAGE currently offering any rent specials?
123 VOYAGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 VOYAGE pet-friendly?
No, 123 VOYAGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 123 VOYAGE offer parking?
Yes, 123 VOYAGE offers parking.
Does 123 VOYAGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 VOYAGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 VOYAGE have a pool?
No, 123 VOYAGE does not have a pool.
Does 123 VOYAGE have accessible units?
No, 123 VOYAGE does not have accessible units.
Does 123 VOYAGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 VOYAGE does not have units with dishwashers.
