123 VOYAGE

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Spectacular Mediterranean Home located in prestigious Silver Strand community of Marina Del Rey. Only a few minutes walk to the BEACH! Clean, bright & contemporary design with 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths with bonus room. The large living room with fireplace and french doors that lead out to the expansive private patio with built-in BBQ area. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and great room. The second floor features a large master suite with sitting area, fireplace and balconies overlooking this beautiful walk street retreat. The luxurious master bath with spa tub and steam shower also includes a large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and bathrooms along with an office/library area. Third floor has another large family room with bar and access to the roof top deck with spa. There is also a 3 car garage with direct access and storage. An exclusive property for an exclusive tenant. Close to everything great that the Marina and Venice has to offer.