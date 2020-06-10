12250 Miranda Street

Amenities

For Lease! Situated on a peaceful street in Valley Village resides a dazzling home that welcomes you and your family! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers a picturesque exterior with lush landscaping along with a long driveway, perfect for a RV or parking space for you and your guests! At 2,259-SqFt, this home has a spacious floor-plan with glossy wood flooring throughout the main areas and tile flooring found in the kitchen and bathrooms. Other features include crown moldings, recessed lighting, French windows/doors and a fireplace in the formal living room. Through the family/dining room you will come across a roomy kitchen equipped with nice appliances, a granite countertop, plus decorative granite backsplash. Bathrooms are both beautifully designed and the bedrooms are well-illuminated with natural sunlight. The Master bedroom has double the closet space and private bathroom with dual vanities. Enjoy your weekends in a welcoming back yard that has a large open lawn, a covered patio with recessed lighting, in addition to the detached 2-car garage. This stunning home also includes a bonus office/recreation room that has a toilet and sink! This home is just minutes away from Starbucks, Gelson's Market, and Ventura Blvd