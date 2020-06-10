All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12250 Miranda Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12250 Miranda Street
Last updated March 10 2020 at 4:14 AM

12250 Miranda Street

12250 Miranda Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12250 Miranda Street, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
For Lease! Situated on a peaceful street in Valley Village resides a dazzling home that welcomes you and your family! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers a picturesque exterior with lush landscaping along with a long driveway, perfect for a RV or parking space for you and your guests! At 2,259-SqFt, this home has a spacious floor-plan with glossy wood flooring throughout the main areas and tile flooring found in the kitchen and bathrooms. Other features include crown moldings, recessed lighting, French windows/doors and a fireplace in the formal living room. Through the family/dining room you will come across a roomy kitchen equipped with nice appliances, a granite countertop, plus decorative granite backsplash. Bathrooms are both beautifully designed and the bedrooms are well-illuminated with natural sunlight. The Master bedroom has double the closet space and private bathroom with dual vanities. Enjoy your weekends in a welcoming back yard that has a large open lawn, a covered patio with recessed lighting, in addition to the detached 2-car garage. This stunning home also includes a bonus office/recreation room that has a toilet and sink! This home is just minutes away from Starbucks, Gelson's Market, and Ventura Blvd

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12250 Miranda Street have any available units?
12250 Miranda Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12250 Miranda Street have?
Some of 12250 Miranda Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12250 Miranda Street currently offering any rent specials?
12250 Miranda Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12250 Miranda Street pet-friendly?
No, 12250 Miranda Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12250 Miranda Street offer parking?
Yes, 12250 Miranda Street offers parking.
Does 12250 Miranda Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12250 Miranda Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12250 Miranda Street have a pool?
No, 12250 Miranda Street does not have a pool.
Does 12250 Miranda Street have accessible units?
No, 12250 Miranda Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12250 Miranda Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12250 Miranda Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Move Cross Country
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College