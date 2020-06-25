All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1224 South LONGWOOD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1224 South LONGWOOD Avenue
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:16 PM

1224 South LONGWOOD Avenue

1224 South Longwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Olympic Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1224 South Longwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Fully furnished 3 bedroom/2 bath duplex in beautiful neighborhood of Longwood Highlands. Master bedroom has queen bed with own private balcony, second bedroom has two full size beds, third bedroom is set up as den but can be set up as guest or extra bedroom; formal dining room, formal living room with fireplace, large kitchen with refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, washer/dryer and breakfast area; covered patio set up as an office; separate family room off the den area. Lots of storage and closets, big backyard for bbqs. Beautiful furnishings, original hard wood flooring, and plush carpeting. Great location close to Downtown LA, Beverly Hills, Century City, Hollywood, Mid-Wilshire, Culver City, Miracle Mile, 10 FWY and great restaurants on La Brea. Great property in a great location. Owner will consider paying for wifi/cable or utilities at $3950/mo on a one year lease or $4750 on a month to month. Security deposit one month equivalent tenant application & screening fee $45. Max 4 tenants. Available after August 22.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 South LONGWOOD Avenue have any available units?
1224 South LONGWOOD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1224 South LONGWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 1224 South LONGWOOD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 South LONGWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1224 South LONGWOOD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 South LONGWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1224 South LONGWOOD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1224 South LONGWOOD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1224 South LONGWOOD Avenue offers parking.
Does 1224 South LONGWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1224 South LONGWOOD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 South LONGWOOD Avenue have a pool?
No, 1224 South LONGWOOD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1224 South LONGWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1224 South LONGWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 South LONGWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1224 South LONGWOOD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College