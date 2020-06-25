1224 South LONGWOOD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

Fully furnished 3 bedroom/2 bath duplex in beautiful neighborhood of Longwood Highlands. Master bedroom has queen bed with own private balcony, second bedroom has two full size beds, third bedroom is set up as den but can be set up as guest or extra bedroom; formal dining room, formal living room with fireplace, large kitchen with refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, washer/dryer and breakfast area; covered patio set up as an office; separate family room off the den area. Lots of storage and closets, big backyard for bbqs. Beautiful furnishings, original hard wood flooring, and plush carpeting. Great location close to Downtown LA, Beverly Hills, Century City, Hollywood, Mid-Wilshire, Culver City, Miracle Mile, 10 FWY and great restaurants on La Brea. Great property in a great location. Owner will consider paying for wifi/cable or utilities at $3950/mo on a one year lease or $4750 on a month to month. Security deposit one month equivalent tenant application & screening fee $45. Max 4 tenants. Available after August 22.