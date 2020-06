Amenities

This charming one story 3 bedroom, 1 bath lovely home is ready for a new tenant. It features a welcoming front porch, refinished hardwood floors, new window treatments, refrigerator, dishwasher, kitchen floor, landscaping, automatic sprinklers, fence and driveway, fresh paint both inside and out and central air and heat. This traditional cottage has been completely brought to it's charming potential with the convenience of modern living