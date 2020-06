12157 MOORPARK Street

Amenities

SHORT TERM AVAILABLE! A MUST SEE IN PRIME STUDIO CITY WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO PARKS, FARMERS MARKET AND TRENDY RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS. QUIET 14 UNIT COMPLEX, REAR TOP FLOOR UNIT WITH PARTIAL BALCONY VIEW. THE UNIT FEATURES NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOP, CABINETS, FLOORING, NEW TILE IN BATHROOM, GOOD ROOM SIZES, OPEN KITCHEN WITH NEW STOVE, DISHWASHER, REFRIGERATOR AND BALCONY OF THE LIVING ROOM. THE BEDROOM HAS BUILT IN WALL UNIT AND DESK. ALSO INCLUDES FLAT SCREEN TV, AND FURNITURE. MOVE IN READY NOW