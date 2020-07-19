All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12145 Gerald Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12145 Gerald Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12145 Gerald Ave

12145 N Gerald Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12145 N Gerald Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description

Beautiful Home in Knollwood Country Estates A three bedroom two bathroom house nestled in Knollwood Country Estates totaling 1,954 square feet. An open floor plan allows for endless entertainment space with seamless transitioning from almost every room in the house. Gather in the enormous kitchen, snuggle by a cozy fire, enjoy the serenity of the hills, soak up the rays as you lounge by the pool. Refrigerator, microwave, washing machine & dryer included. Landlord pays gardener and pool technician. Renters insurance required. Small pets will be considered with a pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12145 Gerald Ave have any available units?
12145 Gerald Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12145 Gerald Ave have?
Some of 12145 Gerald Ave's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12145 Gerald Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12145 Gerald Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12145 Gerald Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12145 Gerald Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12145 Gerald Ave offer parking?
No, 12145 Gerald Ave does not offer parking.
Does 12145 Gerald Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12145 Gerald Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12145 Gerald Ave have a pool?
Yes, 12145 Gerald Ave has a pool.
Does 12145 Gerald Ave have accessible units?
No, 12145 Gerald Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12145 Gerald Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12145 Gerald Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Bonita Terrace
6900 Bonita Terrace
Los Angeles, CA 90068
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
18406 Jovan St
18406 Jovan Street
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College