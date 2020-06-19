All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1213 North Alexandria Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1213 North Alexandria Avenue
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

1213 North Alexandria Avenue

1213 North Alexandria Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
East Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1213 North Alexandria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
yoga
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
yoga
This stunning, brand-new luxury townhouse is what you\'ve been searching for-- Welcome home to the hottest place to live in East Hollywood! This single family home sits at the back of the lot behind two townhomes- you\'ll be tucked away in your own oasis! With cobalt blue accents around the exterior, the entrance makes a classy statement-- one your houseguests are sure to remember. The living room has that must-have-ever-so-popular open-floorplan vibe with an open kitchen begging you to throw it a party! Off to the left are glass doors that open to your very own, private backyard haven that includes an 8 foot jacuzzi/lap pool and custom gas fire-pit-- all surrounded by gorgeous landscaping. Up the stairs you\'ll find the bedrooms (which are HUGE!!!) each including custom, built-out closets. Sexy and sleek tiled showers, tons of natural light-- the list goes on and on for the packed-out amenities in this home! Take in your exclusive view of Hollywood and it\'s iconic sign from the top-level deck-- perfect for sunset toasts or sunrise yoga. Request your exclusive tour with LBA today before you miss out on this Hollywood Starlett.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 North Alexandria Avenue have any available units?
1213 North Alexandria Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1213 North Alexandria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1213 North Alexandria Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 North Alexandria Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1213 North Alexandria Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1213 North Alexandria Avenue offer parking?
No, 1213 North Alexandria Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1213 North Alexandria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 North Alexandria Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 North Alexandria Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1213 North Alexandria Avenue has a pool.
Does 1213 North Alexandria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1213 North Alexandria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 North Alexandria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1213 North Alexandria Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1213 North Alexandria Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1213 North Alexandria Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College