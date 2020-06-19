1213 North Alexandria Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pool yoga

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool yoga

This stunning, brand-new luxury townhouse is what you\'ve been searching for-- Welcome home to the hottest place to live in East Hollywood! This single family home sits at the back of the lot behind two townhomes- you\'ll be tucked away in your own oasis! With cobalt blue accents around the exterior, the entrance makes a classy statement-- one your houseguests are sure to remember. The living room has that must-have-ever-so-popular open-floorplan vibe with an open kitchen begging you to throw it a party! Off to the left are glass doors that open to your very own, private backyard haven that includes an 8 foot jacuzzi/lap pool and custom gas fire-pit-- all surrounded by gorgeous landscaping. Up the stairs you\'ll find the bedrooms (which are HUGE!!!) each including custom, built-out closets. Sexy and sleek tiled showers, tons of natural light-- the list goes on and on for the packed-out amenities in this home! Take in your exclusive view of Hollywood and it\'s iconic sign from the top-level deck-- perfect for sunset toasts or sunrise yoga. Request your exclusive tour with LBA today before you miss out on this Hollywood Starlett.