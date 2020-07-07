All apartments in Los Angeles
1207 S. Muirfield Road

1207 South Muirfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

1207 South Muirfield Road, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
lobby
pet friendly
Two to three blocks from Starbucks, Wells Fargo Bank, Panda Express, Ralphs, Subway, OSH, CVS Drugs, Kosher Club, AutoZone and Lowes Home Improvement Center. One Block from Queen Anne Recreational Park. The unit is located on a very quiet and quaint street with almost no traffic or noise! The front of the building has undergone landscaping and a new lobby door, and the front columns are characteristically painted.
Custom Deluxe Brand New Designer Styled Kitchen with all new cabinets. Granite Counter Tops. Stainless steel sink pull-out spray faucet and garbage disposal. Includes new frost-free fridge, new stove with sealed burners space saving built-in Microwave and Dishwasher. There is a large living room, with two large windows that creates abundant natural lighting. Faux Fireplace hand-painted. There is a quaint dining area in the kitchen that can accommodate a cafe table and chairs. Newly updated bathroom. New low flow toilet, brushed Nichol towel bar rack(s) and toilet paper holder. New brushed Nichol shower rod and curtain. Newly Refinished hardwood floors. Vaulted ceilings. Light and Airy w/ 9 windows. New lighting and plumbing fixtures. New washer and dryer included. One on Site surface parking space Is Included. Cats are fine. Dogs over 5 years old will be considered. Easy to Show. Only 10-15 minutes Notice Needed. We are very close-by the property. Tenant Pays All Utilities.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
