Los Angeles, CA
1206 S. Holt Ave
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

1206 S. Holt Ave

1206 South Holt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1206 South Holt Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 BED+ 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE - 2 bedroom and 2 1/2 bathroom townhouse located in the Pico-Robertson area. This is a 2-story townhouse that is located on the 2nd floor and goes up to the 3rd floor of the building.

On the bottom floor of the unit you will have the living room, kitchen and the half (.5) bath.

In the kitchen, there are granite counter tops with white shelves for storage space and ceramic floor. You will have several shelves in the kitchen and 8 additional shelves next to the kitchen for more storage. Provided in the kitchen is a refrigerator, oven, next to the oven are built-in stove tops, and a dishwasher. The living room as well as majority of the unit will have natural brown laminated floors.

In the living room, there will be the stairwell that leads to the second floor of the unit. Under those stairs will also be an extra storage space.

On the second floor, you will have the 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
Central A/C throughout the unit as well as ceiling fans in the dining room, and each bedroom. One bedroom will have a large closet with doors that pull out and in the other bedroom will be a large walk-in closet.

There will also be wall to wall door closets for linens and an additional hanging closet in hallway.

Laundry room will be in the basement of building.
1 parking spot provided

(RLNE4919453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 S. Holt Ave have any available units?
1206 S. Holt Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 S. Holt Ave have?
Some of 1206 S. Holt Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 S. Holt Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1206 S. Holt Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 S. Holt Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1206 S. Holt Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1206 S. Holt Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1206 S. Holt Ave offers parking.
Does 1206 S. Holt Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 S. Holt Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 S. Holt Ave have a pool?
No, 1206 S. Holt Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1206 S. Holt Ave have accessible units?
No, 1206 S. Holt Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 S. Holt Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 S. Holt Ave has units with dishwashers.
