1206 S. Holt Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

2 BED+ 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE - 2 bedroom and 2 1/2 bathroom townhouse located in the Pico-Robertson area. This is a 2-story townhouse that is located on the 2nd floor and goes up to the 3rd floor of the building.



On the bottom floor of the unit you will have the living room, kitchen and the half (.5) bath.



In the kitchen, there are granite counter tops with white shelves for storage space and ceramic floor. You will have several shelves in the kitchen and 8 additional shelves next to the kitchen for more storage. Provided in the kitchen is a refrigerator, oven, next to the oven are built-in stove tops, and a dishwasher. The living room as well as majority of the unit will have natural brown laminated floors.



In the living room, there will be the stairwell that leads to the second floor of the unit. Under those stairs will also be an extra storage space.



On the second floor, you will have the 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

Central A/C throughout the unit as well as ceiling fans in the dining room, and each bedroom. One bedroom will have a large closet with doors that pull out and in the other bedroom will be a large walk-in closet.



There will also be wall to wall door closets for linens and an additional hanging closet in hallway.



Laundry room will be in the basement of building.

1 parking spot provided



(RLNE4919453)