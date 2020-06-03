1204 S Normandie Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters Property Amenities clubhouse

Welcome to this Vibrant 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in one of the most sought out areas in Los Angeles. Centrally located in Korea town minutes from shopping centers, restaurants, trendy bars and lounges. This home offers a walk in open concept space with a mini split Ac/Heat unit, laminate floors, granite counter tops and appliances. Not to mention this house comes completely furnished. As you walk down the hall you will notice two large bedrooms to the left with a full bathroom. As you turn the corner you will be welcomed into this great size master suite bedroom with its own full bathroom and double closet. This property wont last long. Contact me right away for showing and availability