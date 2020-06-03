All apartments in Los Angeles
1204 S Normandie Avenue

1204 Normandie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1204 Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Amenities

granite counters
air conditioning
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Welcome to this Vibrant 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in one of the most sought out areas in Los Angeles. Centrally located in Korea town minutes from shopping centers, restaurants, trendy bars and lounges. This home offers a walk in open concept space with a mini split Ac/Heat unit, laminate floors, granite counter tops and appliances. Not to mention this house comes completely furnished. As you walk down the hall you will notice two large bedrooms to the left with a full bathroom. As you turn the corner you will be welcomed into this great size master suite bedroom with its own full bathroom and double closet. This property wont last long. Contact me right away for showing and availability

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 S Normandie Avenue have any available units?
1204 S Normandie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 S Normandie Avenue have?
Some of 1204 S Normandie Avenue's amenities include granite counters, air conditioning, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 S Normandie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1204 S Normandie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 S Normandie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1204 S Normandie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1204 S Normandie Avenue offer parking?
No, 1204 S Normandie Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1204 S Normandie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 S Normandie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 S Normandie Avenue have a pool?
No, 1204 S Normandie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1204 S Normandie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1204 S Normandie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 S Normandie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 S Normandie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
