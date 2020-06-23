All apartments in Los Angeles
12026 HOFFMAN Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12026 HOFFMAN Street

12026 W Hoffman St · No Longer Available
Location

12026 W Hoffman St, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Welcome to living in the heart of Studio City. This light and bright Penthouse level corner unit features three large bedrooms with two and one half baths with over 1,600 square feet of living area plus balcony. Pass through formal entry to the gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances that opens to large living room with fireplace and dining area, both with views of the hills. The master suite has an expansive walk in closet and bath with separate tub and shower. On the other side of the unit are two spacious bedrooms and second full bath. Unit features include hardwood floors, high ceilings, new carpet and in unit laundry. Building amenities include fitness room, roof deck, library and gated parking. Located moments from the Boulevard, studios, shopping, dining Sunday farmers' market, 101 and Laurel Canyon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12026 HOFFMAN Street have any available units?
12026 HOFFMAN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12026 HOFFMAN Street have?
Some of 12026 HOFFMAN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12026 HOFFMAN Street currently offering any rent specials?
12026 HOFFMAN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12026 HOFFMAN Street pet-friendly?
No, 12026 HOFFMAN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12026 HOFFMAN Street offer parking?
Yes, 12026 HOFFMAN Street offers parking.
Does 12026 HOFFMAN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12026 HOFFMAN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12026 HOFFMAN Street have a pool?
No, 12026 HOFFMAN Street does not have a pool.
Does 12026 HOFFMAN Street have accessible units?
No, 12026 HOFFMAN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12026 HOFFMAN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12026 HOFFMAN Street has units with dishwashers.
