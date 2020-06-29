All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11948 CAMEO Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11948 CAMEO Place
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:45 AM

11948 CAMEO Place

11948 Cameo Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11948 Cameo Place, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
BE THE FIRST!!! MOVE-IN READY! Nestled in the prestigious and desired Granada Hills "hills" north of Rinaldi and west of Balboa is an exquisite newly built (2020) ADU. This magnificent 462 sq.ft living space was originally designed as a 1 bedroom but constructed as a studio with an open floor plan and high ceilings that is adorned by an abundance of light from windows on 3 of the 4 sides. Separate entrance directly from the one car driveway parking space for easy private access. Generously sized main living area has brand new double paned windows with wood shutters, 2 - 52" LED ceiling fans, and new wood looking vinyl flooring which uniformly covers the entire space including the kitchen & bath and 2 locations for TV hook-ups. Gourmet chef's kitchen includes modern shaker cabinets / hardware / lighting, quartz counter tops, and brand new appliances - Samsung stainless steel gas range/oven combo, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, & microwave. The stainless steel sink is equipped w/ touch-less faucet & garbage disposal. Bedroom area is enhanced with a mirrored closet with additional storage "cubbie" above. Brand new central heating/cooling unit. The spacious bath includes a walk-in shower w/brand new hardware, new toilet, brand new vanity, extra storage closet, and washer/dryer hook ups. Great location - minutes from Knollwood Golf course, hiking trails, parks, freeways, all major universities, (especially CSUN).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11948 CAMEO Place have any available units?
11948 CAMEO Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11948 CAMEO Place have?
Some of 11948 CAMEO Place's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11948 CAMEO Place currently offering any rent specials?
11948 CAMEO Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11948 CAMEO Place pet-friendly?
No, 11948 CAMEO Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11948 CAMEO Place offer parking?
Yes, 11948 CAMEO Place offers parking.
Does 11948 CAMEO Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11948 CAMEO Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11948 CAMEO Place have a pool?
No, 11948 CAMEO Place does not have a pool.
Does 11948 CAMEO Place have accessible units?
No, 11948 CAMEO Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11948 CAMEO Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11948 CAMEO Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Vista Paradiso
11805 Laurelwood Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College