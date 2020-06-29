11948 CAMEO Place

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher new construction parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

BE THE FIRST!!! MOVE-IN READY! Nestled in the prestigious and desired Granada Hills "hills" north of Rinaldi and west of Balboa is an exquisite newly built (2020) ADU. This magnificent 462 sq.ft living space was originally designed as a 1 bedroom but constructed as a studio with an open floor plan and high ceilings that is adorned by an abundance of light from windows on 3 of the 4 sides. Separate entrance directly from the one car driveway parking space for easy private access. Generously sized main living area has brand new double paned windows with wood shutters, 2 - 52" LED ceiling fans, and new wood looking vinyl flooring which uniformly covers the entire space including the kitchen & bath and 2 locations for TV hook-ups. Gourmet chef's kitchen includes modern shaker cabinets / hardware / lighting, quartz counter tops, and brand new appliances - Samsung stainless steel gas range/oven combo, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, & microwave. The stainless steel sink is equipped w/ touch-less faucet & garbage disposal. Bedroom area is enhanced with a mirrored closet with additional storage "cubbie" above. Brand new central heating/cooling unit. The spacious bath includes a walk-in shower w/brand new hardware, new toilet, brand new vanity, extra storage closet, and washer/dryer hook ups. Great location - minutes from Knollwood Golf course, hiking trails, parks, freeways, all major universities, (especially CSUN).