Los Angeles, CA
11918 Hart Street
Last updated July 31 2019 at 2:43 PM

11918 Hart Street

11918 W Hart St · No Longer Available
Location

11918 W Hart St, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
WHERE MODERN MEETS CONVENIENCE!!!
Newly renovated stylish 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment. Gorgeous kitchen with quartz counters, which includes new stainless steel appliances- microwave hood, stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator with water and ice maker. New flooring throughout the entire unit. Beautiful subway tiled bathroom with modern finishes. Ductless a/c and heat unit. Blackout roller shades on every window. This property is minutes away from the 170 & 101 Freeways and walking distance to many shops and stores. Inquire today for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11918 Hart Street have any available units?
11918 Hart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11918 Hart Street have?
Some of 11918 Hart Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11918 Hart Street currently offering any rent specials?
11918 Hart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11918 Hart Street pet-friendly?
No, 11918 Hart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11918 Hart Street offer parking?
Yes, 11918 Hart Street offers parking.
Does 11918 Hart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11918 Hart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11918 Hart Street have a pool?
No, 11918 Hart Street does not have a pool.
Does 11918 Hart Street have accessible units?
No, 11918 Hart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11918 Hart Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11918 Hart Street has units with dishwashers.
