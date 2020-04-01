11918 Exposition Boulevard

Amenities

all utils included recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

FULLY RENOVATED! ALL NEW APPLIANCES! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (gas, water, electrical, WIFI internet)! Amazingly located in West LA, just one block from the Metro Expo Line Bundy Station. Minutes from Santa Monica by car and train, and near both the 405 and the 10. This back unit is perfect to live, work, and play all from a central location. Walk to the store for whatever you need. Check out all of the shops and restaurants nearby any day or night of the week. Get connected with everything your new West LA home has to offer.