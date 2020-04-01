All apartments in Los Angeles
11918 Exposition Boulevard

11918 Exposition Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11918 Exposition Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90064
West Los Angeles

Amenities

all utils included
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
FULLY RENOVATED! ALL NEW APPLIANCES! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (gas, water, electrical, WIFI internet)! Amazingly located in West LA, just one block from the Metro Expo Line Bundy Station. Minutes from Santa Monica by car and train, and near both the 405 and the 10. This back unit is perfect to live, work, and play all from a central location. Walk to the store for whatever you need. Check out all of the shops and restaurants nearby any day or night of the week. Get connected with everything your new West LA home has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11918 Exposition Boulevard have any available units?
11918 Exposition Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 11918 Exposition Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11918 Exposition Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11918 Exposition Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 11918 Exposition Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11918 Exposition Boulevard offer parking?
No, 11918 Exposition Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 11918 Exposition Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11918 Exposition Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11918 Exposition Boulevard have a pool?
No, 11918 Exposition Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 11918 Exposition Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11918 Exposition Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11918 Exposition Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 11918 Exposition Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11918 Exposition Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 11918 Exposition Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
