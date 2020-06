Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Large upper Studio apartment in Brentwood, just No. of Wilshire. Laminate wood floors, full kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator, good cabinet space, walk-in closet, vertical blinds, laundry on-site, 1 car parking included. Great location short walking distance to shopping, cafes and restaurants on Wilshire Blvd and Montana/San Vicente area, minutes from Westwood, UCLA, Santa Monica and 405 Fwy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.