11915 Burbank Blvd.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters carport recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities carport courtyard on-site laundry parking pool

Open House Saturday 11am - 1pm!This immaculate complex features large units with Laminate, floors, Cabinets in hallway for storage and new Air Conditioning units. Kitchens Have new granite countertops, New vinyl floors, New appliances including Microwaves. Bathrooms have new granite countertops and new vinyl. Courtyard has large supper clean pool and is nicely landscaped. There is carport parking for all units and on site laundry. This complex offers comfortable, convenient living in the heart of Valley Village.

Move in ready until March 10th..

Amenities: Vinyl plank floors, 1 gated parking.

Utilities: Water, Trash.

Parking: 1 gated parking.

http://burcalapts.com/apartment-for-rent-details.aspx?id=3635



IT490205 - IT49CU3635