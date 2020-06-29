All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11915 Burbank Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11915 Burbank Blvd.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11915 Burbank Blvd.

11915 W Burbank Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11915 W Burbank Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Open House Saturday 11am - 1pm!This immaculate complex features large units with Laminate, floors, Cabinets in hallway for storage and new Air Conditioning units. Kitchens Have new granite countertops, New vinyl floors, New appliances including Microwaves. Bathrooms have new granite countertops and new vinyl. Courtyard has large supper clean pool and is nicely landscaped. There is carport parking for all units and on site laundry. This complex offers comfortable, convenient living in the heart of Valley Village.
Move in ready until March 10th..
Amenities: Vinyl plank floors, 1 gated parking.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Parking: 1 gated parking.
http://burcalapts.com/apartment-for-rent-details.aspx?id=3635

IT490205 - IT49CU3635

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11915 Burbank Blvd. have any available units?
11915 Burbank Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11915 Burbank Blvd. have?
Some of 11915 Burbank Blvd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11915 Burbank Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
11915 Burbank Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11915 Burbank Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 11915 Burbank Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11915 Burbank Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 11915 Burbank Blvd. offers parking.
Does 11915 Burbank Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11915 Burbank Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11915 Burbank Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 11915 Burbank Blvd. has a pool.
Does 11915 Burbank Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 11915 Burbank Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 11915 Burbank Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11915 Burbank Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College