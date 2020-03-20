11909 Laurelwood Dr Unit 5

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A Spacious unit in Studio city south of the Blvd. is now available for rent. - This bright and airy unit features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, an open floor plan with high ceilings, and LED recessed lighting. Laminate floors throughout. Living room with fireplace opens to two balcony/patio areas with mountain views. Contemporary kitchen with sleek quartz countertops, stainless appliances, and beautiful backsplash. Spacious master suite with elegant master bath also features a private balcony. Indoor laundry conveniently located upstairs. 2 car parking. Don't wait. Call Now!



(RLNE4956876)