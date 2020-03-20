All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11909 Laurelwood Dr Unit 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11909 Laurelwood Dr Unit 5
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

11909 Laurelwood Dr Unit 5

11909 Laurelwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11909 Laurelwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A Spacious unit in Studio city south of the Blvd. is now available for rent. - This bright and airy unit features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, an open floor plan with high ceilings, and LED recessed lighting. Laminate floors throughout. Living room with fireplace opens to two balcony/patio areas with mountain views. Contemporary kitchen with sleek quartz countertops, stainless appliances, and beautiful backsplash. Spacious master suite with elegant master bath also features a private balcony. Indoor laundry conveniently located upstairs. 2 car parking. Don't wait. Call Now!

(RLNE4956876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11909 Laurelwood Dr Unit 5 have any available units?
11909 Laurelwood Dr Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11909 Laurelwood Dr Unit 5 have?
Some of 11909 Laurelwood Dr Unit 5's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11909 Laurelwood Dr Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
11909 Laurelwood Dr Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11909 Laurelwood Dr Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11909 Laurelwood Dr Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 11909 Laurelwood Dr Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 11909 Laurelwood Dr Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 11909 Laurelwood Dr Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11909 Laurelwood Dr Unit 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11909 Laurelwood Dr Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 11909 Laurelwood Dr Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 11909 Laurelwood Dr Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 11909 Laurelwood Dr Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 11909 Laurelwood Dr Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11909 Laurelwood Dr Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College