119 South ALTA VISTA

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

BEAUTIFUL TWO-STORY SPANISH WITH POOL IN MIRACLE MILE NORTH. Enter this character rich home through a front courtyard with covered porch into a foyer entry leading to a grand living room with fireplace, beamed ceiling and picture window. There is a large formal dining room with tray ceiling and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and separate breakfast and laundry rooms. The first level boasts one ensuite bedroom and a bonus den/office/library with a powder room. The second level features an expansive master suite, two additional bedrooms with a full jack-and-jill guest bath, and a large private balcony. The home is complete with a large sparkling pool and a detached finished guest/flexible room. Additional features include central AC, recessed lighting and period details including French windows, beautiful doors, hardware, tile and built-ins. This is truly a rare offering in an ideal location.