All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 119 South ALTA VISTA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
119 South ALTA VISTA
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:16 AM

119 South ALTA VISTA

119 South Alta Vista Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

119 South Alta Vista Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
BEAUTIFUL TWO-STORY SPANISH WITH POOL IN MIRACLE MILE NORTH. Enter this character rich home through a front courtyard with covered porch into a foyer entry leading to a grand living room with fireplace, beamed ceiling and picture window. There is a large formal dining room with tray ceiling and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and separate breakfast and laundry rooms. The first level boasts one ensuite bedroom and a bonus den/office/library with a powder room. The second level features an expansive master suite, two additional bedrooms with a full jack-and-jill guest bath, and a large private balcony. The home is complete with a large sparkling pool and a detached finished guest/flexible room. Additional features include central AC, recessed lighting and period details including French windows, beautiful doors, hardware, tile and built-ins. This is truly a rare offering in an ideal location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 South ALTA VISTA have any available units?
119 South ALTA VISTA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 South ALTA VISTA have?
Some of 119 South ALTA VISTA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 South ALTA VISTA currently offering any rent specials?
119 South ALTA VISTA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 South ALTA VISTA pet-friendly?
No, 119 South ALTA VISTA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 119 South ALTA VISTA offer parking?
Yes, 119 South ALTA VISTA offers parking.
Does 119 South ALTA VISTA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 South ALTA VISTA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 South ALTA VISTA have a pool?
Yes, 119 South ALTA VISTA has a pool.
Does 119 South ALTA VISTA have accessible units?
No, 119 South ALTA VISTA does not have accessible units.
Does 119 South ALTA VISTA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 South ALTA VISTA has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College