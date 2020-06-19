11855 Goshen Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna

For more information call Sam Hejazi @ 818-259-2552



Beautifully updated 2 bed, 2.5 bath lease in a prime Brentwood location. This remodeled corner unit sits on the second floor with stunning hardwood floors and recessed lights throughout. Enter through a formal foyer and enjoy a spacious living room with a fireplace, balcony, wet bar with wine fridge, and in-ceiling speakers system. A formal dining room adjoins the living room and kitchen. The updated kitchen has ample storage and stainless steel appliances. The large master suite features a fireplace, balcony, spacious walk-in closet, and en suite bath with marble floors. Right off the foyer is a second bedroom with great closet space and private bathroom. Additional features include in-unit laundry, wall-mounted flat-screen TV’s in every room including the master bathroom. Nest controlled central AC, controlled building access, and 2 parking spots in the private gated garage. Building amenities include pool, spa, sauna, and fitness room. Close proximity to Brentwood's shopping and restaurants.