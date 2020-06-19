All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

11855 Goshen Avenue

11855 Goshen Avenue · (818) 259-2552
Location

11855 Goshen Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1525 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
For more information call Sam Hejazi @ 818-259-2552

Beautifully updated 2 bed, 2.5 bath lease in a prime Brentwood location. This remodeled corner unit sits on the second floor with stunning hardwood floors and recessed lights throughout. Enter through a formal foyer and enjoy a spacious living room with a fireplace, balcony, wet bar with wine fridge, and in-ceiling speakers system. A formal dining room adjoins the living room and kitchen. The updated kitchen has ample storage and stainless steel appliances. The large master suite features a fireplace, balcony, spacious walk-in closet, and en suite bath with marble floors. Right off the foyer is a second bedroom with great closet space and private bathroom. Additional features include in-unit laundry, wall-mounted flat-screen TV’s in every room including the master bathroom. Nest controlled central AC, controlled building access, and 2 parking spots in the private gated garage. Building amenities include pool, spa, sauna, and fitness room. Close proximity to Brentwood's shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11855 Goshen Avenue have any available units?
11855 Goshen Avenue has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11855 Goshen Avenue have?
Some of 11855 Goshen Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11855 Goshen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11855 Goshen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11855 Goshen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11855 Goshen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11855 Goshen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11855 Goshen Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11855 Goshen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11855 Goshen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11855 Goshen Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11855 Goshen Avenue has a pool.
Does 11855 Goshen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11855 Goshen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11855 Goshen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11855 Goshen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
