Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard

BEAUTIFUL CONDO FOR LEASE. SPACIOUS COURTYARD 3 BEDROOM + 2.5 BATH BUILT IN 2009 WITH AN AMAZING OPEN FLOOR PLAN. BEAUTIFUL REDONE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE. APPROXIMATELY 2000 SQUARE FEET WITH TOP OF THE LINE FINISHES. LOCATED IN AMAZING PART OF BRENTWOOD NEAR HIGH END SHOPS. OFFERED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED, SHORT OR LONG TERM, RATES VARY. CAN SHOW ANY AND ALL AVAILABLE UNITS IN BUILDING Including penthouse level when availalbe. AND AT 11911 MAYFIELD AS WELL